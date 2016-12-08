A security expert explains why you should put tape over your laptop camera

Mark Zuckerberg once posted a photo on his Facebook page celebrating the success of Instagram. His followers quickly noticed something strange about his laptop in the image: there was tape over both the camera and the microphone to protect against hackers. Is Zuck overly paranoid, or is this actually a good tip for everyone to take into consideration?

Listen and subscribe to the Codebreaker podcast here.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.