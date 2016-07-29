Here's the only way you should order your meat, according to a steak master

Shutterstock/Pavlo_K A little pink goes a long way in the flavour department.

Everyone likes to order their steak differently, but when it comes to flavour, one level of doneness is a cut above the rest.

If you want the most flavour and juice in your slab of meat, you should order you steak medium rare, not medium well or well-done.

“Much of the flavour is in the fat,” chef Wade Wiestling of Mastro’s Steakhouse said to Business Insider. “If you cook it all out, you have a less tasty and dryer steak.”

He said that a well-marbled beef or prime beef tastes much better cooked medium rare than any other option. Too well done, and the steak would lose more flavour, Wiestling says.

Other chefs agree that medium rare is the ideal order. BLT Steak’s Chef Laurent Tourondel has told us

that “it’s very important not to overcook (the steak).”

And while Wiestling prefers his steak with a little char and crisp on the outside, he does see the benefit of ordering steak rare.

“Steak is about as anti-vegetarian as you’re going to get,” Wiestling said. “Ordering a steak rare means that you want to keep all that natural flavour, you want that experience of enjoying a rare slab of beef.”

Regardless of how you order your steak, Wiestling said it’s always best to let the steak rest once you take it off the grill.

“When it’s cooking, the proteins push the meat’s juices towards the center of the steak,” Wiestling said. “Allowing the meat to stand off the heat for a few minutes before serving allows those juices to redistribute throughout the meat and be reabsorbed into the more well-done outer surfaces.” As a result, the meat will lose less juice when you cut into it, and it will be more tender to eat.

So next time you head to a steakhouse, order the chef-approved medium rare steak — or don’t. Either way, it’s your steak, and you should enjoy it.

