Each year, I only go to New York Comic Con for one day. Here's why I think it's the best way to experience the event.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Comic Con is one of my favourite events.

I’ve been going to New York City Comic Con every year since 2015, along with a host of other fan conventions.

Although Comic Con lasts four days, I only go for one day every year – usually Sunday, the very last day.

Here’s why I think only going for one day is the best way to experience New York Comic Con, and save some cash in the process.

I’m a big fan of New York Comic Con. I mean, who isn’t? If you love movies, cartoons, comics, music – nearly any type of entertainment – Comic Con is one of the most fun times of year. From watching new trailers, to wandering the show floor in search of swag, when the Con rolls around, the Jacob Javits Centre is the place to be.

That said – Comic Con might be great, but is it worth dropping nearly $US200 for a four-day attendance badge? Honestly, I don’t think so.

I’ve been going to Comic Con every year since 2015, but since 2017, I’ve only gone for one day each year. I’m convinced that this is the best way to attend the Con. Here’s why.

NYCC is great, but you’re not missing much if you don’t go for the entire weekend.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider Cosplayers are one of Comic Con’s biggest highlights.

Going for only one day is a good idea for a lot of reasons — one of which is the cost.

William Antonelli/Business Insider I got my Sunday pass from StubHub, which is my usual go-to for tickets.

This year, New York Comic Con sold attendance passes for $US55 a day, or $US190 for all four days. Every ticket sold out in minutes, meaning the only way to buy them was from resellers online or on the street.

I got my one day pass on StubHub for about $US60, just a few days before the Con. Only going for one day saves a lot of money.

Of course, saving money on tickets lets you buy more swag…

William Antonelli/Insider Just part of my haul from NYCC this year, including exclusive comics and badges.

…but it also cuts down on the amount of crowds you have to wade through.

William Antonelli/Insider Hundreds of people trying to leave the Artist Alley at one time.

Only going to NYCC for one day means that you only have to deal with the massive crowds for a few hours. For someone who hates being packed in like me, cutting down on crowd time is great.

This also means cutting down on commuting. And considering how backed up the subways in New York can get on Comic Con weekend, not having to face public transportation can be a breath of fresh air – literally.

It doesn’t take more than a few hours to go through the entire convention centre.

William Antonelli/Insider The Jacob Javits Centre is big, but easy to navigate.

Moving through crowds might be slow going, but even if you’re stopping regularly to take pictures and shop, it shouldn’t take you more than one day to explore the entire convention centre. This includes the show floor and the Artist Alley.

Some people worry that if they only go for one day, they will miss out on the “full Comic Con experience.” This isn’t true.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Where else can you see cosplay like this?

In a single day of Comic Con, there are just as many awesome booths and exhibits…

William Antonelli/Insider NBC had loads of cool displays set up in the front hall.

Interesting panels and speakers…

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for AMC ‘The Walking Dead’ star Lauren Cohan surprised fans when she appeared at a panel this year.



Wonderful artists…

William Antonelli/Insider The Artist Alley houses hundreds of artists.

Wild cosplayers…

Kirsten Acuna/Insider This Bumblebee cosplayer could actually turn into a miniature car.

…and overpriced food.

William Antonelli/Insider Six bucks for a pretzel?

Many people go just to see what new shows will be announced, but there are announcements happening any day you go.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Noelle Stevenson (left), creator of ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power,’ alongside star AJ Michalka.

I only attended on Sunday, and I managed to catch two panels with the cast and crew of my favourite show, “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.” During the first panel, they announced the premiere date for season four of the show – more than enough to send me home happy.

Unless you’re the sort of person who really needs to see multiple panels in person across multiple days, there’s no need to worry about missing out on cool live events.

Save your money, save your time, and go for one day.

William Antonelli/Insider Comic Con is great, but not great enough to go for four full days.

And if you really want to see more cosplayers, just spend your weekend on the subway. You’re sure to see just as many cool costumes.

William Antonelli/Insider A cosplayer dressed as Colonel Roy Mustang, from the anime ‘Fullmetal Alchemist.’

