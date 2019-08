Let’s face it, all of us have popped a blister. While they can be painful and unsightly, leaving blisters intact and allowing them to heal on their own is the safest option. Here’s why.

Produced by Ruchika Agarwal and Jessica Orwig

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.