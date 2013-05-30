10 Ways Jailbreaking Your iPhone Will Make Life Better

While the iPhone is considered by many to be the closest thing to the “perfect” phone, the software running the device is beginning to show its age.

That’s why a lot of people enjoy jailbreaking their iPhones, which lets you customise the software with apps and other features that Apple wouldn’t normally allow.

Jailbreaking is pretty easy, and you can use this simple tool to do it. (Fair warning: jailbreak at your own risk as it can cause some problems and voids your iPhone’s warranty.)

Here are a few of our favourite jailbreak features. You can download most of them from Cydia, an alternative app store that appears on your phone after you jailbreak.

You can unlock your iPhone with a gesture. Like having a secure iPhone but hate having to put a code in each time you unlock your device? Stride is an app for jailbroken iPhones that lets you unlock a device with any gesture you'd like. It's convenient and secure. Multitask with gestures, not the home button. iOS lets you open your recently used apps by double-clicking the home button. That takes you away from the screen and puts extra wear on the most-used button on the device. To make things faster, jailbroken users can install Zephyr, which lets you switch between apps by swiping up from the bottom of the screen. Get rid of Newsstand. For some users, Newsstand is a convenient way to get news and magazines on their iOS devices. For most of us though, it's an eyesore that can't be hidden in a folder or deleted from the home screen. Users of jailbroken iPhones, however, have the option to install NoNewsIsGoodNews, which gets rid of Apple's pesky app. Choose your default browser. Apple only lets you use its own Safari browser by default on iPhone's and iPads. If you'd rather use another browser like Google's Chrome by default, you can download an app for jailbroken phones called Browser chooser. Manage your files Don't know where files are stored on your iPhone? iFile is an app that lets jailbreakers move files around and transfer them to and from their PC. You can quickly access basic settings like WiFi and Bluetooth. Accessing settings like WiFi, brightness, and Bluetooth on the default iPhone is tedious at best and very aggravating at its worst. If you jailbreak your device, you can install an app called SBSettings that lets you access these functions with a simple swipe. Use your phone as a hotspot without paying your carrier. You're already paying a boatload each month for your data plan, so why should you have to pay more to your carrier to use that data on your laptop? Once your phone is jailbroken, you can install an app called TetherMe and get that feature for $1.99. Get useful information on your lock screen. Checking the weather or a stock ticker on your iPhone means that you have to unlock your device and then bring up your notification bar. If you jailbreak your phone you can install an app called Bulletin that will show you live updates on your lock screen. Put widgets on your home screen. Have extra space on your home screen? By installing Dashboard X 2.0 on a jailbroken iPhone, you can fill that space with widgets that let you check the weather, look up stocks, control your music, and more. Get a way better keyboard Users of jailbroken iPhones have the option to install iSwipe, which gives you better predictions while you type and the option to enter messages by dragging your finger from letter to letter instead of typing. It sounds weird, but the end result is more accuracy and faster texting. More on the iPhone... Click here for 12 things Apple needs to fix in the iPhone's software >

