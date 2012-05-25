10 Reasons Why Jailbreaking Your iPhone Is A No-Brainer

One of the most popular complaints about Apple’s iOS operating system is that it forces the user to exist in a “walled garden.”
The user has plenty of access to apps and services, but only if those apps and services meet Apple’s guidelines.
The iPhone is such a unique platform that some people find it a total shame to be forced to use Apple-approved software.
Thankfully there’s another way.
Jailbreaking your phone frees it from Apple’s clutches, enabling you to install and run any software you like. A jailbroken phone can do a number of new things that would never be possible with an ordinary phone.
Some people take offence at the fact that Apple retains control over your phone after you buy it. It's just a phone, and you own it. Shouldn't you be able to do anything you want with it?
A number of independent developers contribute software to Cydia, the special app store for jailbroken iPhones.
Because these phones can run whatever software the user wants, an impressive number of new capabilities can be bestowed upon a phone (as you'll see).
Wouldn't it be great to get a WiFi iPad to your phone's 3G connection? A jailbreak app called MyWi is exactly what you need.
Previously boasted by Android phones, a jailbroken iPhone is more than capable of displaying a number of widgets, displaying weather, calendar, and messaging info.
Some people will want to trade in iOS's simple appearance for something more complex or interesting. A number of jailbreak themes are readily available for them.
You can trick your phone into thinking it's connected to WiFi using an app called FaceBreak. This makes it possible for you to FaceTime from anywhere you have a 3G connection.
It's no longer necessary to wake up to one of those default alarms on your iPhone. PlayAwake makes it possible to use any song on your iPhone as an alarm.
We're not the biggest fans of Siri (we even made a list of 9 things we wish it could do). But so many jailbreak apps help bring out its full potential -- change voices with AnyVoice, teach it to shut down or restart your phone with VoiceUtils, or if you don't have Siri you can install Sara, a jailbreaker's alternative.
We like the Swype text input method, usually only available on certain Android phones. You can drag your finger over over the keyboard and it recognises the character you want to type when you change direction. The iSwipe app brings this same functionality to your liberated phone.
Install iMame and play Nintendo ROMs that would never see the light of day in the iTunes App Store.
