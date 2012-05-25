10 Reasons Why Jailbreaking Your iPhone Is A No-Brainer

One of the most popular complaints about Apple’s iOS operating system is that it forces the user to exist in a “walled garden.”



The user has plenty of access to apps and services, but only if those apps and services meet Apple’s guidelines.

The iPhone is such a unique platform that some people find it a total shame to be forced to use Apple-approved software.

Thankfully there’s another way.

Jailbreaking your phone frees it from Apple’s clutches, enabling you to install and run any software you like. A jailbroken phone can do a number of new things that would never be possible with an ordinary phone.

