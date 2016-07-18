Why this pathetic little fish is actually the coolest Pokémon in 'Pokémon GO'

There are 135 Pokémon to catch in “Pokémon GO.”

The weakest, most pathetic one is undoubtedly Magikarp.

The lopsided goldfish’s very existence is even questioned in the game itself:

“Magikarp is a pathetic excuse for a Pokémon that is only capable of flopping and splashing,” according to its game description. “This behaviour prompted scientists to undertake research into it.”

“A long-lived Magikarp is able to utilise its immense splashing power to leap high enough to scale mountains,” according to Bulbapedia, the Wikipedia for Pokémon.

“It also has a strong enough immune system to survive in the most polluted of waters. However, it is usually overlooked by Trainers because of its perceived weakness: even in the heat of battle it will do nothing but flop around.“

Brutal.

To add insult to injury, Magikarp requires 400 candies to evolve, which is considerably more than any other Pokémon in the game.

Tech Insider It only takes 12 candies to evolve this little Pidgey, and 400 to evolve a Magikarp!

You may think catching floppy little Magikarps is a lost cause. You’re wrong.

Magikarp is actually the coolest Pokémon in the game. Because once it evolves, it turns into this beast:

As any Pokémon fan will know, Magikarp’s evolved state is none other than the mighty Gyarados, an epic water dragon and one of the most powerful creatures in the Pokémon universe.

You also get a huge boost in CP when you finally evolve a Magikarp. When one YouTuber finally evolved his 120 CP Magikarp, it evolved into a 1386 CP Gyarados.

Besides the fact that Gyarados is one of the rarest, strongest creatures in the game, evolving Magikarp means you have shown the ultimate measure of endurance as a Trainer.

Since capturing one Magikarp gets you three candies and trading a Magikarp to Professor Willow gets you one candy, you have to catch 101 Magikarps to be able to evolve.

That’s something to brag about.

