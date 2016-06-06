Why you should care about what you wear to work

If you just wake up, get out of bed, and throw anything on before heading to the office, you’re probably not doing everything you can to succeed at work.

Menswear expert G. Bryce Boyer writes in his book “True Style: The History and Principles of Classic Menswear” that one should “dress appropriately to one’s goals.”

Part of that is akin to the adage “dress for the job you want, not the job you have,” and the general principle is the same. But it works even if you like the job you already have.

The reason why it’s so important to dress for the office is a psychological one: it gives you confidence.

“Appropriate dress frees us from the anxieties and liabilities of sending negative and confusing messages,” Boyer writes.

Being freed from this anxiety and improving your confidence can have a lasting impact on your performance at the office, and ensures that you are judged on other criteria, like your work product, merit, skill, and loyalty.

Studies have shown that dressing well for work has tangible benefits in the real world, and it can even make you more successful in the long run.

No one is saying you have to go out and buy a whole new wardrobe to meet these goals. You don’t have to buy expensive clothing, wear a fancy watch, or be anyone other than who you are to get this done. You just need to pay attention to how you’re being perceived, and take charge of controlling that perception.

Do this, and your boss will notice.

