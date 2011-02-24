7 Reasons Why You Should Buy An iPhone Instead Of An Android Phone

Photo: Roy Zipstein

Yesterday we gave you seven reasons to choose an Android smartphone over an iPhone. The comments were pretty lively.Now it’s time to turn the tables and find out why an iPhone would be the better choice. We came up with seven ways the iPhone is superior to most Android phones.



In the end, the choice is yours.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.