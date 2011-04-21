6 Reasons Why You Should Buy A BlackBerry PlayBook Instead Of An iPad

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

In almost every way possible, we still think the iPad outshines the BlackBerry PlayBook.There’s a reason why it’s dominating the market, and it’s not just because of a bunch of Apple fans rushing to scoop one up. No one has been able to best it.



But after posting our initial impressions and review of the PlayBook over the last several days, we’ve found some key features that we wish the iPad (and other tablets) would adopt.

We also heard a lot of feedback from commenters about what they love about the PlayBook and why they’re buying one over an iPad 2.

#1 Better screen resolution with gorgeous HD video When we first played an HD video on the PlayBook we were blown away. Wow. This is what video should look like on a tablet. The screen is way more impressive than the iPad's, making the PlayBook the ideal tablet for watching movies on the go. #2 Stereo speakers are excellent for watching movies Tablets are great for watching video, but the iPad and others out there only offer one tiny, weak speaker. The PlayBook has stereo speakers on either side that makes watching movies a much better experience. #3 Better email and security (as long as you have a BlackBerry) We don't like that you need a BlackBerry phone to unlock these features on the PlayBook, but the tablet does offer the same secure email and messaging the brand is known for. Thanks to BlackBerry Bridge, you can tether your phone to the PlayBook and access everything in real time. #4 Web browsing is much better with tabs We love the PlayBook's web browser. Not only do pages load quickly, but you can also manage tabs in a neat drop down menu. Any tablet that offers tabs in its browser is a winner in our book. #5 Flash video looks great on the PlayBook Say what you will about battery life and performance when it comes to Flash on tablets, but the PlayBook shows everyone how its done. While sites built entirely in Flash aren't that great, Flash video on sites like Hulu and YouTube look incredible. You won't get that on the iPad. #6 Touch gestures eliminate the need for buttons There are only a few tiny buttons perched at the top of the PlayBook. But for most actions, you don't even need them. Almost every major function on the PlayBook can be controlled by touch, even turning the device on. We know Apple is experimenting with new touch gestures for the iPad, but for now, the PlayBook does it best. Now see what full review of the PlayBook... Click here to read it and see huge photos of the PlayBook >

