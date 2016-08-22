This is the most stylish thing you can buy for your home right now, according to a top interior designer

Lauren Edith Andersen for Homepolish A bar cart inside the San Francisco home of Y Combinator partner Michael Seibel, who worked with Homepolish designer Jason Wong.

More and more often, affluent Americans are looking at their homes as a place meant not just for sleeping, but also for entertaining family and friends.

Noa Santos, an interior designer who has worked with several entrepreneurs through his design startup Homepolish, says he is seeing more of his clients aiming to design their home in a way that will make them proud to show it off to guests.

“Home is a place to do things, not just to be,” he said. “People are focusing on items they should have in their home to start a conversation, or to make an existing conversation richer.”

One item that is sure to provide the confidence necessary for an open conversation: a bar cart stacked with bottles. Santos said that the bar cart has become a huge trend across the homes he works on.

West Elm An acorn-stained mid-century bar cart from West Elm, $349.

“I like to think design all the way through to what bottles you keep on a bar cart — I love D’Ussé XO bottles on a bar cart, and St-Germain bottles,” Santos said.

“If people feel more empowered to decorate their home, they will be more inclined to bring people into their home, than they are, say, to bring them to a restaurant, which we really love. It breaks the barrier a bit and makes the conversation a little easier.”

You can find bar carts at many different retailers, from a $129 metal version at Target all the way up to a $999 vintage brass cart at Williams-Sonoma.

Regardless of the price and the bottles you put on it, the carts tend to give off a vintage, retro vibe.

As for glassware, Santos names Riedel and Spiegelau as his favourites.

