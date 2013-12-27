13 Reasons You Should Ride Your Bike To Work

Making New Year’s resolutions to save money, get healthy, or cut your carbon footprint in 2014? You could hit all three by simply riding your bike to work.

Not only does biking have the potential to improve individuals’ health, wealth, and standard of living, but the combination of more cyclists and fewer cars on the road could give the entire country a much-needed boost.

Here are 13 reasons you should consider making biking to work a new habit in the new year:

It would make cycling safer for everyone.

Research shows that unlike cars, the more bicycles on the road, the safer it becomes for cyclists.

“It’s a virtuous cycle,” Dr. Julie Hatfield, an injury expert from the University of New South Wales, says

. “The likelihood that an individual cyclist will be struck by a motorist falls with increasing rate of bicycling in a community. And the safer cycling is perceived to be, the more people are prepared to cycle.”

It is vastly cheaper than driving.

Due to rising fuel costs and tire upkeep, the cost of owning a car increased nearly 2% in 2012 to $US8,946, according to AAA.

It costs just $US308 per year to keep bikes in shape — nearly 30 times less than cars, according to the

Sierra Club. It says: “If American drivers were to make just one four-mile round trip each week with a bicycle instead of a car, they would save nearly 2 billion gallons of gas. At $US4 per gallon, total savings would be $US7.3 billion a year.”

It’s a free gym on wheels.

On average, bicycle commuters lose 13 pounds in their first year of cycling alone.

“[Bike commuting] can be a very effective cardiovascular benefit,” says Lisa Callahan, MD, of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. “If you’re overweight and start an exercise program, sometimes it’s harder on your joints because you are overweight, so something like swimming or biking that’s not pounding on the joints can be a good thing.”

You won’t miss morning traffic jams.

Americans spend upwards of 25 minutes per day commuting to work and more than $700 per year simply burning fumes in traffic

Cycling could help you get there faster for a lot less.

“Half of the working population in the U.S. commutes five miles or less to work, with bike trips of three to five miles taking less time or the same amount of time as commuting by car,” writes Kiplinger editor Amanda Lilly.

You don’t even have to own a bike.

There’s been a wave of new bike share programs in major cities like Washington, D.C., Boston, Chicago, and Miami, which typically allow riders 30 to 45 minutes of transportation for a small annual fee.

When New York City’s bike share launched in May, annual memberships

cost $US95 — about $US10 less than subway commuters spend per month.

Women could use the extra bone support.

As women age, they become increasingly susceptible to bone deterioration through osteoporosis.

A team of researchers from a Swedish university found middle-aged women were less likely to sustain wrist fractures if they commuted by bike or participated in other physical activities like walking.

We could save hundreds of millions on health care expenses.

“The most important socio-economic impact of cycling lies in the area of health care,” says Andy Clarke, president of the League of American Bicyclists

.

Nowhere is that more clear than in Portland, Ore. A study published in the Journal of Physical Activity and Health found that “during the next 30 years, Portland’s residents could save as much as $US594 million in health care costs because of an investment into biking culture” and “fuel savings of $US143 to $US218 million.”

You inhale more harmful exhaust in your car than on a bike.

Though fuel emissions are bad news in general, drivers are actually more susceptible to harmful air than bicyclists.

“Studies show you get the biggest hit of the nasties when you’re inside a car,” notes the Grist’s Umbra Frisk. “Sure, a personal Mobile Emissions Source [cars, for example] appears hermetic, but it’s an illusion: MES occupants are very close to sucking on the tailpipe of the MES just ahead of them. In a bus, riders’ lungs are a bit above these sources. And bikers and pedestrians are on the outskirts.”

You’re way more likely to get sick taking public transportation.

Fresh air does a body good. A study by the University of Nottingham found that public transit riders were “six times more likely to suffer from acute respiratory infections,” the New York Daily News reports.

Supposedly, occasional riders were even more at risk. Another study found a host of illness-causing viruses lurking in passenger vehicles, including E. coli, salmonella, and campylobacter, according to Safetyissues.com.

Businesses will save millions in lost productivity.

A recent study by Dutch economic think tank TNO found people who commuted to work by bike were less likely to call in sick.

“Commuting to work by bicycle by just 1% could save [Denmark’s] employers approximately $US34 million in lost productivity from absenteeism,” Oregon state rep. Earl Blumenhauer writes in American Bicyclist. “That’s assuming a workforce of 7.1 million people. The U.S. has more than 154 million people in its workforce.”

Uncle Sam will pay you to bike to work.

Since January 2012, cyclist commuters have been entitled to a $20 per month tax-free reimbursement for bike-related expenses.

This applies to workers who bike at least three days per week to the office. Qualifying expenses include bike repairs and storage expenses, according to the National Center for Transit Research.

You’ll never have to worry about a parking spot again.

Hundreds of major companies have entered the American League of Bicyclists’

“Bicycle Friendly Business” program, and cities like New York require commercial office buildings by law to offer some sort of bike storage.

Otherwise, invest in a sturdy bike lock, and all you need is a spare bike rack or street sign to park your ride. Folding bikes are another useful option, as they can be packed into a bag and stashed easily under a desk or a closet.

Because all of your excuses not to bike are lame.

We get it. Biking makes you sweat. Cab drivers are tyrants. You could smack into a car door and knock yourself out.

But hear us out. Start slowly. Buy a sturdy helmet, throw a change of clothes into your basket, or, better yet, leave some at the office. Research the safest bike route to take (Google Maps offers biking directions in most cities), and read up on the rules of the road for cyclists.

Like any form of new exercise, chances are you’ll need time to get in a good groove with your two-wheeled commute. Once you do, trust us — you’ll be hooked.

