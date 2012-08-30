18 Reasons You Should Bike To Work

Photo: Flickr via eucyclistsfed

Although the U.S. has seen 40 per cent growth in the number of bicycle commuters since 2000, their numbers have yet to even surpass 1 million.That’s a shame.



Not only do bicycle commuters have the potential to improve their own health, wealth and standard of living, but the ripple effect of more cyclists coupled with fewer cars on the road could give the entire country a much-needed boost.

After digging through years’ worth of research and government data, it’s clear that the pros of biking to work far outweigh the cons.

