13 Reasons Why You Should Become a Billionaire

Photo: Flickr
Having a billion dollars would be pretty cool. Everyone knows that.
But why exactly?
The mansions, exotic vacations and luxury cars are obvious, but there are TONS of other awesome perks that come with earning 10-figures.
We’ve included 13 reasons why should become a billionaire.
Well, the 'grand tour' at your house warming party would be pretty impressive when everyone realises that you're using the word 'house' quite loosely and in fact you actually just built yourself a sky scrapper to live in.
Billionaire Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani and his wife and three kids live in this 27-story home in Mumbai named 'Antilia.'
As a billionaire, you could afford to fill your palatial home or office with works from your favourite artists.
Billionaire Steve Cohen, the founder of SAC Capital, owns an impressive art collection, which is said to be worth around $1 billion. It includes pieces by Monet, Picasso, Jasper Johns, Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst, Willem de Kooning, Francis Bacon and Andy Warhol, according to a 2010 Vanity Fair profile.
Forget waiting for the Subway, which can feel like the pits of hell in the summertime.
If you're a billionaire, you could be flying in your helicopter to work and/or docking your yacht at the nearest harbor a la media exec Barry Diller.
It's called your own a private jet.
You don't have to be a sports star to get in because you either:
- Own the team like Richard DeVos, the co-founder of Amway and owner of the Orlando Magic.
- Or have court-side tickets
Either way, you're bound to end up in the background of a photo-op at some point.
It would also be pretty cool to return to your alma mater and see your name plastered on an academic building.
You could drink much more -- since you would never have to worry about getting a DUI: There's no law against drinking and having a chauffeur.
Well, you don't exactly have to be a billionaire to run, but having name recognition and additional funds probably doesn't hurt either.
If that fails at least you will have your reality show to fall back on.
And you can say whatever you want! Even if it makes no sense, people will still listen.
Forget about a mansion in the Hamptons. And a farm can be pillaged by riff raff if there's an apocalypse. Not to worry: you'll own a private island just like Richard Branson.
Who wants to drive around town in the batmobile fighting villains? Dunna dunna dunna dunna Batman!
Truett Cathy, the founder of Chick-fil-A, owns the batmobile used in the 1992 Batman Returns.
A guilt-free ego boost (as if you need one).
It's also a nice tax break.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.