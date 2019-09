Tomorrow, scientists at the Swiss lab CERN will re-start their hunt for the “God Particle”.



You remember what happened the last time they flicked the switch, right? It was September 2008, if that helps.

Charts drawn up by The Back 9…

And now we’re about to run another test…

Just saying.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.