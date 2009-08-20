Why People Are Still Buying So Many CDs

You spoke, and we took notes: More than 100 people showed up in the comments of yesterday’s post — “People, Why Are You Still Buying So Many CDs?” — and told us why you still pay up for physical music.

The poll was in response to a report from research firm NPD Group, stating that 65% of U.S. music sales in the first six months of this year were in CD format, versus 35% digital delivery.

Not surprisingly, our highly technical audience cares the most about things like sound quality, backup with easy ripping, and control/ownership/no DRM. (We find it hard to believe that most people buying pop CDs at Walmart are thinking along those lines.)

Some of you showed your nostalgic/artsy side: Many like the physical aspect of CDs, such as album art, liner notes, and a good-looking, easy-to-browse library. Others showed their practical side: Not everyone has an iPod or Internet connection, you argued, and many people still only have CD players in their cars. Some people admitted they were just too old to deal with iTunes.

Others had weirder answers, like: “love the smell of a new CD sleeve.”

We don’t think these results are necessarily in line with why most mainstream people are still buying so many CDs, but it’s interesting to know what a highly technical audience thinks. Note: This poll and its results are unscientific and informal. Citing them as a statistical representation of reality is a bad idea.

Again: This is an informal poll and summary. Citing it as a scientific representation of reality is a bad idea.

