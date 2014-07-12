The Must-See Movie That Took 12 Years To Make And Has 100% On Rotten Tomatoes

If you’re considering seeing “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” this weekend, you may want to hold off. While the movie is receiving good reviews, you should definitely turn your attention to indie “Boyhood.”

Director Richard Linklater has been working on the movie for the past 12 years filming the same actors as they aged for over a decade. Between 2002 and 2013, Linklater met up with the cast for a few days a year to film a several scenes with Ethan Hawke, Patricia Arquette, and then 6-year-old child actor Ellar Coltrane.

As viewers, we literally watch Coltrane grow up on screen as his character Mason deals with the pain of divorce, the awkward phase of puberty, and his first love.

The result is a work critics are calling an “epic masterpiece” unlike anything they have ever seen before.

Wall Street Journal:

“This quietly gorgeous film — shot on 35 mm film by Lee Daniel and Shane Kelly — lets us feel stuff that many features try to reach, but few celebrate so stirringly: the sweetness and pain of family life, the joy of the now, the evolving wonder of personhood.”

The New York Times:

“The realism is jolting, and so brilliantly realised and understated that it would be easy to overlook.”

Total Film:

“There’s no denying it’s a work of unprecedented scope and sensitivity, and to watch it is to be totally overwhelmed. Sometimes you feel, in a good way, like it will never end — in a sense it won’t.”

The film has a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with 86 positive reviews and counting for it’s unprecented filmmaking process.

The movie, which cost an estimated $US2.4 million to make will only be in five theatres this weekend before expanding its release.

If you want to check it out this weekend, the film can be seen in New York at the IFC Center, Lincoln Plaza, and Bam Rose Cinemas.

In Los Angeles, “Boyhood” is showing at the Arclight Hollywood and The Landmark theatre.

Watch a trailer for the film below:

