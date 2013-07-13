Arianna Huffington, John Borthwick, And Ricky Van Veen To Headline IGNITION 2013

Anyone else having trouble keeping up with Arianna Huffington? New editions of the HuffPost rolling out across Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Twelve hours a day of live streaming video news–CNN for the digital age. And if money and power aren’t enough, say hi to Arianna’s Third Metric.



All of which is why we decided to invite Huffington to sit down for a free-swinging round with Business Insider’s Henry Blodget at IGNITION: Future of Digital. Join them and take a deep dive into the explosive future of digital business at Business Insider’s flagship conference in NYC on November 11-13.

For the fourth year running, we’re gathering 700 senior executives from the converging worlds of technology, media, marketing, entertainment, investing and finance. Together we’ll explore the emerging business models being driven by disruptive technology.

From Apple to–yes–Zynga and everything in between. From mobile to social to content marketing to instant video and second screen TV. Join us to hear from:

Betaworks founder & CEO John Borthwick on building out ideas

Social Gaming Network CEO (and MySpace founder) Chris De Wolfe going totally mobile

CollegeHumor co-founder & Notional CEO Ricky Van Veen takes aim at Hollywood

Lerer Ventures’ Eric Hippeau, talking up the opportunity for native video news

Buddy Media founder Mike Lazerow (now Salesforce Social CMO) explaining social marketing’s relentless drive into the mainstream

Guggenheim Media’s Ross Levinsohn, unpacking the battle for Hulu and the future of television

And Union Square Ventures Fred Wilson, doing a signature fireside on the future of everything with Business Insider CEO Henry Blodget

We’re adding new speakers every day—check the latest full roster here.

We’re also building out November’s agenda—two and a half jam-packed days of discussions including:

Into The Stream: Will YouTube, Netflix & Hulu totally dissolve linear TV?

Mobile Ads: Location saves the day?

Native Content: Does anyone know what Millennials want?

The Empires Strike Back: Big TV piles into Web video.

Social Advertising: Performance vs annoyance.

Wearables and the Internet of Things!: No, really.

For a taste of what you can expect in November, check out the latest IGNITION 2013 line-up, or the full agendas from our previous events.

