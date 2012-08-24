Why You Might Start Getting A Lot More Junk Mail—And More In Today's Ad Brief!

Photo: sado27viaFlickr

Things might get a little crowded in your mailbox. The Postal Regulatory Commission just gave Valassis, one of the biggest direct mailers in the country, a low pricing incentive: as long as the company mails one million extra pieces in the following 12 months, it will get a discount. This hits newspapers, which still needs revenue from flyers and coupons. Caroline Little, president and CEO of the Newspaper Association of America, was “stunned” by the ruling and told Ad Age that “The Postal Service should focus on cutting costs and getting the mail delivered on time — and not on using special rates to confer a significant and unwarranted advantage on one competitor at the expense of an entire industry.” The association might sue.Here’s Mobile Marketer’s take on why agencies need to look past Facebook and Twitter for effective mobile, social campaigns.



JWT New York is branching out from advertising to play writing. The shop and Macy’s has developed a “Yes,Virginia” musical, based on the classic animated film, that schools can use royalty-free. This is a promotion for the five-year anniversary of the shop’s “Believe” campaign. Macy’s is also giving 100 eligible schools $1,000 to offset the staging costs.

Coors Light and Discovery en Espanol joined forces on a new soccer TV series.

mOcean debuted creative director Christiane Brooks first work since joining the shop, and it’s this campaign for bareMinerals skin-care brand. Brooks joined mOcean after working at DDB LA, where she worked on accounts including Smashbox Cosmetics, Hasbro Toys, and Wells Fargo Bank.

INNOCEAN USA hired three new people to help grow the shop’s digital practice in VP roles: Peter Cole as director of creative technology, Uwe Gutschow as digital and engagement strategy director, and Lester Perry in digital account services.

Aegis Group’s revenue for the first half of 2012 grew 15 per cent to $947 million.

