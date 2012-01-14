Why You May Have To Wait Until 2016 To See The 'Avatar' Sequel

Sorry, “Avatar” fans, looks like you may have to wait another four years to return to Pandora.

At a recent preview screening for the new, 3D version of “Titanic” in Los Angeles, the film’s producer Jon Landau stated that James Cameron‘s first “Avatar” sequel is “four years away.”

The highly-anticipated sequel was originally slated for a December 2014 release date, according to 20th Century Fox.



“Avatar 2” and “Avatar 3,” which is set to be released a year later, are Cameron’s next back-to-back projects. This means “Avatar 3” won’t hit theatres until 2017.

But sounds like it’s worth the wait.

“Landau promised that ‘Avatar 2’ was going to showcase advanced technology; from the 3D camera system used to the CG and performance capture, but also in terms of a higher frame rate,” stated fansite Bleeding Cool.

If the 2016 prediction proves accurate, that means there will be seven years between “Avatar” and “Avatar 2.”

Hopefully, audiences won’t forget what they loved so much about the 2009 original. Doubtful, though, considering that after raking in $2,782,275,172 worldwide, “Avatar” was, in fact, the highest grossing film… ever.

