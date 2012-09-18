You Don't Like Your Coworker Because They Remind You Of Yourself

Photo: Flickr/Mads Boedker

Most of us have worked with people we don’t get along with.After the resentment begins, it starts to build quickly and before long, you’ll be spending your lunch breaks complaining about how much you dislike this particular person.



It causes an unhealthy amount of stress in the workplace.

To deal with this situation, Peter Bregman at Lifehacker brings up an interesting point: Perhaps the reason why you don’t like this other people is because “in the dark shadowy parts of your psyche, you can detect shards of that disagreeable trait in yourself” and this reminds you of what “you can’t stand about yourself.”

How do you deal with this?

Bregman says the best long-term solution would be to try to get to know them better. This way you are also getting to know parts of yourself better, and you can make changes to your own character flaws.

He writes:

“That’s where the person you don’t like can come in handy. Use him to understand yourself better. Consider why you have a problem with him. What does he do that bothers you so much? Move past his inability to run meetings or write a good email and get to what’s really bugging you. What about his personality or behaviour sparks annoyance or disgust in you? What do you hate about him?”

“And being compassionate with yourself is the key to being compassionate with others. Before you know it, you’ll actually begin to like people you never liked before. Maybe you’ll even feel like helping them run those meeting more productively.”

NOW SEE: 13 ways to deal with a boss from hell >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.