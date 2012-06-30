Why You Can't Escape Social Media Marketing Anymore

As the business of social media continues to grow, social media tools – and the marketers who use them – are expanding their reach into nearly every social media network they can find. Thursday, HootSuite, one of the better-known social media management tools, added four additional social media networks to its library of social media channels.



If you’re using HootSuite, you now have access to post to photo-sharing app Instagram, presentation-focused SlideShare, document-focused edocr, and engagement app Zuum.

