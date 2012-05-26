Why Yahoo's Axis Is Going to Fail

Axis, Yahoo’s “new kind of browser” that launched yesterday, is an attempt to do something noble and important. Yahoo has taken away the search results page, the intermediate step where a search engine makes most of its money, in order to get the user straight to where she’s going. Axis is a gamble to redefine search. Unfortunately, Yahoo lost the bet.



