Why Yahoo's Axis Is Going to Fail

Jon Mitchell

Axis, Yahoo’s “new kind of browser” that launched yesterday, is an attempt to do something noble and important. Yahoo has taken away the search results page, the intermediate step where a search engine makes most of its money, in order to get the user straight to where she’s going. Axis is a gamble to redefine search. Unfortunately, Yahoo lost the bet.

Click here to read more >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.