Why Yahoo Picked Marissa Mayer, According To A Source Close To The Board

Photo: Tony Ruscoe
We just talked to a source close to the Yahoo board.Here’s why the board picked Google VP Marissa Mayer to be the company’s new CEO:
- She is “product-focused” and “focused on the user-experience.” She is “capable of taking the company back to its product and consumer-driven roots.” This is a departure from interim Yahoo CEO Ross Levinsohn’s plan to focus the company on the media business—a sort of cable company 2.0.
- She is good at mentoring talent. She created a program at Google to train product managers on executive leadership. Many of them are now managers at places like Uber, Dropbox, and Polyvore.
- The board believes she will be able to recruit very well and re-stock Yahoo with talent.
- She’s a big name—”a big surprise to people.”
- Cofounder David Filo, who still works at the company and is its largest shareholder, gave her his stamp of approval.
