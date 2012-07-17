Why Yahoo Picked Marissa Mayer, According To A Source Close To The Board

Photo: Tony Ruscoe

We just talked to a source close to the Yahoo board.Here’s why the board picked Google VP Marissa Mayer to be the company’s new CEO:



She is “product-focused” and “focused on the user-experience.” She is “capable of taking the company back to its product and consumer-driven roots.” This is a departure from interim Yahoo CEO Ross Levinsohn’s plan to focus the company on the media business—a sort of cable company 2.0.

She is good at mentoring talent. She created a program at Google to train product managers on executive leadership. Many of them are now managers at places like Uber, Dropbox, and Polyvore.

The board believes she will be able to recruit very well and re-stock Yahoo with talent.

She’s a big name—”a big surprise to people.”

Cofounder David Filo, who still works at the company and is its largest shareholder, gave her his stamp of approval.

