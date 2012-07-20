LinkedIn Users Say What They Think About Yahoo Hiring A Pregnant CEO

Aimee Groth
Marissa Mayer

Photo: JD Lasica via flickr

This week everyone’s been talking about Marissa Mayer and her new job as Yahoo’s CEO.We learned today that she’ll make $117 million over five years, if she stays that long (which would be the longest tenure by far for any recent Yahoo CEO).

But amid all the talk over whether she’s the right choice for Yahoo is a debate over whether the company can afford to hire a pregnant CEO. And many are asking why it’s even a discussion — because after all, it would be discriminatory and illegal not to hire Mayer for that reason.

People have strong opinions on the topic, and a LinkedIn group polled its members with the question, “What do you think of Yahoo ‘s decision to hire in spite of pregnancy?” We’ve compiled the most interesting responses from the forum, hosted by Citi’s Professional Women’s Network. 

We received permission to include LinkedIn user photos and quotes, since it’s an open forum.

Hiring a pregnant CEO is a huge deal, and let's not downplay it

It would be illegal not to hire Mayer because she's pregnant

Yahoo's decision to hire Mayer sends a great message to Corporate America

Mayer doesn't know what she's in for

Mayer is in a totally different category than most people, and everyone should keep that in mind

Mayer's decision raises the stakes for other women

It also sets a dangerous precedent

The discussion is nothing new, women have been doing this for years

Raising a family is as tough as running a company

Mayer is lucky; not every woman gets to have a choice

This is not just a women's issue; it's a family issue

Everyone is entitled to their own decisions; let Mayer make hers

It's great we're even at a point to have this discussion

It's sad that we're even having this discussion in the U.S.; other countries are far more progressive

Women need to work just as much as men do

Mayer, like other women, will simply do what it takes to make it work

Why aren't we talking about the role men play in this debate?

No matter what your opinion, Mayer's new job made headlines around the world

Executive Recruiter Tells Us How Yahoo's CEO Pick Flew Under The Radar >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.