LinkedIn Users Say What They Think About Yahoo Hiring A Pregnant CEO

Photo: JD Lasica via flickr

This week everyone’s been talking about Marissa Mayer and her new job as Yahoo’s CEO.We learned today that she’ll make $117 million over five years, if she stays that long (which would be the longest tenure by far for any recent Yahoo CEO).



But amid all the talk over whether she’s the right choice for Yahoo is a debate over whether the company can afford to hire a pregnant CEO. And many are asking why it’s even a discussion — because after all, it would be discriminatory and illegal not to hire Mayer for that reason.

People have strong opinions on the topic, and a LinkedIn group polled its members with the question, “What do you think of Yahoo ‘s decision to hire in spite of pregnancy?” We’ve compiled the most interesting responses from the forum, hosted by Citi’s Professional Women’s Network.

We received permission to include LinkedIn user photos and quotes, since it’s an open forum.

