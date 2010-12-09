Why Wouldn't Google Mirror WikiLeaks?

Photo: AP

Consider: Your mission is to “organise the world’s information and make it universally accessible.” You thumbed your nose at Wall Street, and you proved them wrong. You’ve stood up to the entire media industry by purchasing YouTube and defending fair use in the face of extraordinary pressure. You’ve done the same with the political and economic giant that is China*. And you’re hanging the entirety of your defence against European monopoly charges on the premise of free speech.So why not take a bold step, and stand with WikiLeaks? The world’s largest Internet company taking a clear stand would be huge news, and it would call the bloviating bluff of all the politicians acting out of fear of embarrassment, or worse. The WikiLeaks story may well be, as pointed out by many, the most important and defining story of the Internet age.



It just might prove to be the smartest PR move Google ever made. (And it could, of course, prove to be the exact opposite). And it looks, so far, like rival Facebook is leaning toward supporting WikiLeaks.

After all, tens of millions of Stieg Larsson readers can’t be wrong…and I’m guessing they all see the charges against Assange as driven by more than trumped up sex scandal or politically motivated condemnation. Honestly, Larsson himself could not have written a better potboiler than what’s unfolding before us.

Just thinking out loud. What do you think?

*(And hey, it turns out WikiLeaks may have already done Google a solid when it comes to China…)

This post originally appeared at Searchblog and is republished here with permission.

