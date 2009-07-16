Twitter Planning To Be Google-Sized (5,000+ Employees)

From TechCrunch’s cache of secret Twitter documents: By the end of 2013, Twitter was — at some point — projecting it would have 1 billion users, $1.54 billion in revenue, $1.1 billion in profits, and 5,200 employees.

5,200 employees!

Sure, these are no doubt rough projections. And any service with 1 billion users will need a big engineering/tech staff.

But unless Twitter is planning on opening a retail chain, 5,200 employees suggests, among other things, a big sales and support team.

So presumably there are bigger plans for ads on Twitter than the tiny “definition” promotions we see today?

