Why Would Microsoft Buy Nokia?

Microsoft cannot lose in mobile.



Yes, I know I’ve been writing about Microsoft a lot lately, but the rumour going around this week that they might be buying Nokia is just too juicy to pass up. A couple of weeks ago, I’d made a few suggestions in the newsletter about some concrete things Microsoft could do to get ahead in mobile, and, while one has already happened (them buying Skype), I didn’t suggest that they go out and buy Nokia, mainly because it seemed so unlikely.

Now, I don’t have any knowledge one way or the other as to whether the two companies are even talking about a sale (I certainly haven’t heard anything concrete about a deal beyond what Eldar Murtazin published the other day), however there’s no doubt that a merger between the two companies would be one of the biggest things to ever happen in mobile.

