Why Would Anyone Call Congressman Ryan's Plan "A Budget"?

More on the health-care later, but let me be clear:



Congressman Paul Ryan’s “plan” is NOT a budget.

Budgets show Sources and Uses. As the CBO analysis makes clear, this “budget” is no more a budget than Ryan’s last round of fakery. To wit:

The path for revenues as a percentage of GDP was specified by Chairman Ryan’s staff. The path rises steadily from about 15 per cent of GDP in 2010 to 19 per cent in 2028 and remains at that level thereafter. There were no specifications of particular revenue provisions that would generate that path. (CBO, page 11; emphasis mine)

This is the equivalent of my current household budget, which is heavily dependent upon winning the lottery sometime in the next three years even though there is no provision for buying tickets.

I’ll call Ryan’s proposal a budget when—as, for instance, Obama’s does—he specifies Sources as well as Uses. Until then:

And, with due respects to the alcoholic lout, sometimes a fantasy is not all you need.

