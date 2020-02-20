'Why won't Spotify download?': 5 ways to troubleshoot Spotify if your music won't download

Reuters There are a few ways to troubleshoot Spotify if you can’t download songs with your Spotify Premium account.

If Spotify won’t download your music, there are a few different ways to try and troubleshoot the problem.

Here are five ways to troubleshoot Spotify if music or other audio won’t download on your device.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

One of the best features of Spotify Premium is the ability to download songs to listen to anywhere, anytime.

Spotify Premium lets you download up to 10,000 songs on up to five devices, so that you don’t have to use your precious mobile data to stream your favourite music and podcasts on the go.

Sometimes, though, Spotify might give you a bit of trouble when you try to download items. If that little download arrow next to your new favourite song, album, or podcast just won’t turn green, there could be a few different things going wrong.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to troubleshoot if Spotify won’t download music

Reuters There are several things you can try to do.

Here are the most common fixes for when Spotify songs won’t download on your iPhone or Android device.

Make sure you have a proper internet connection

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Go to Settings and then Wi-Fi on your phone and make sure there are no problems with your connection.

Check that you have a Wi-Fi connection in the top-left corner of your screen, and that the connection is strong.

If you do see the Wi-Fi symbol, but songs are not downloading, go to the Wi-Fi section of your phone’s settings and make sure that the network you are connected to doesn’t have any error alerts next to it.

If it says “Unsecured Network,” you may have to take further steps to connect. If it says “Connected, No Internet,” there is something wrong with the Wi-Fi network itself.

By default, Spotify prevents you from downloading songs over cellular data networks, so if you have an LTE connection instead of a Wi-Fi connection, the songs will wait until the next time you are connected to Wi-Fi to download.

If you want to enable cellular downloading, tap the Settings gear in the mobile app, tap “Music Quality,” and switch on “Download Using Cellular.”

Make sure you have enough space on your device

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Assess your phone’s storage space.

Make sure your device’s memory has enough free space to download music. Spotify recommends leaving at least one GB of storage free.

You can check how much storage you have on your phone directly in the Spotify app:

1. Tap the settings icon in the upper-right corner of your home screen.

2. Scroll down and tap “Storage.”

3. Your phone’s available space will be displayed on the screen.

Subscribe to Spotify Premium

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Make sure it says ‘PREMIUM’ next to ‘Subscription.’

You can only download songs if you’re subscribed to Spotify Premium. You probably already know if you are, but if you want to check, follow these steps:

1. Go to the Settings menu in the Spotify app.

2. Tap “Account.”

3. Check what it says next to “Subscription.” If it does not say “PREMIUM,” this is why you cannot download songs. If you are paying for a Premium subscription, make sure you’re logged into the right account. If you are, contact Spotify to resolve the issue.

You’re using too many devices

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Devices.’

You can also only download songs on up to five devices. If you try to download on a sixth device, Spotify will automatically remove downloads from whichever of the other devices you use the least.

You have too many downloads

Melanie Weir/Business Insider You can tap ‘Storage’ to see how many downloads you have.

Additionally, if you are getting an error message saying that you’ve reached the download limit, it is because you have already downloaded the maximum of 10,000 songs on your account.

If you want to download more, you’ll need to get rid of old downloads. Don’t worry, you can still listen to these songs when you’re online.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.