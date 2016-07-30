Here's why you probably won't see any Marvel TV characters in Marvel films

Marvel fans are dying to see characters from the Netflix series like Daredevil and Jessica Jones show up in the movies, but the president of Marvel Television explained why it’s unlikely.

Speaking before an audience at a panel on the upcoming “Luke Cage” Netflix show at the Television Critics Association, Jeph Loeb said that the realities of shooting a TV show might prohibit any small screen characters from hanging out with the Avengers.

“I can tell you that part of the challenge of doing this sort of thing is that the movies are planned out years in advance of what it is that we are doing,” Loeb said, according to SlashFilm. “Television moves at an incredible speed. The other part of the problem is that when you stop and think about it, if I’m shooting a television series and that’s going to go on over a six-month or eight-month period, how am I going to get [Mike Colter, the actor who plays Luke Cage,] to be able to go be in a movie? I need Mike to be in a television show.”

Loeb said it’s not impossible, though, and remarked that he recognised how much fans appreciate the sense of interconnectedness withing the Marvel Cinematic (and television) Universe.

He also explained that Marvel doesn’t like to do crossovers just for kicks — they have to mean something.

“We’ve always been big fans of providing Easter eggs for our fans, but we never want to be known as an Easter egg farm,” he said. “It has to work within the story. We never want to do Luke Cage gets into a cab as Foggy Nelson and Matt Murdock are getting out of the cab.”

“Luke Cage” drops on Netflix on September 30.

