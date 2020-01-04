'Why won't my Xbox One connect to Wi-Fi?': 5 ways to troubleshoot your Xbox One's internet connection

Shutterstock There are several troubleshooting methods that you can try if your Xbox One isn’t connecting to Wi-Fi.

If your Xbox One won’t connect to the internet, there could be several possible causes, ranging from network connectivity issues to general Wi-Fi issues.

The first step is to check if your Wi-Fi network is working on any other devices in your house before troubleshooting your Xbox One console.

There are five different ways you could troubleshoot your Xbox One if it’s not connecting to the internet.

If your Xbox One isn’t connected to the internet, then you can’t access numerous features on the gaming console – specifically the ability to play video games online via Xbox Live, install new games, or stream videos.

How to troubleshoot your Xbox One if it won’t connect to the internet

There are numerous reasons why your Xbox One may be having issues connecting to the internet. Here are five quick and simple troubleshooting solutions for Xbox One internet connection problems.

Additionally, you can contact the Xbox support team or your internet service provider if these solutions prove ineffective.

Check if Xbox Live is online

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Check the Xbox Live Status Page to ensure that Xbox Live is up and running.

If your internet is working, but Xbox Live won’t connect, you will need to see if Xbox Live is currently down worldwide. You can check this by heading to the Xbox Live Status Page on your computer, smartphone, or tablet.

Unfortunately if it is down, it’s out of your control and you will have to wait until Microsoft brings Xbox Live back up online.

Check if other devices in your household are connected to the internet

William Antonelli/Business Insider Check if the internet is working on your other devices.

If Xbox Live seems to be up and running the first thing to do is check if your Wi-Fi network is the cause of your issues.

1. Check other devices in your household to see if they are connected to the internet. You can use a computer or tablet, or even another gaming console.

2. Make sure that whatever device you are checking is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your Xbox One.

3. If your other device is not connecting to the internet either, locate your modem or router and unplug it, then wait a few seconds before plugging it back in. Alternatively, you can unplug your ethernet cable from the router and wait a few seconds, and then plug it back in.

Examine your Xbox One’s router connection

Casezy idea/Shutterstock You can use a few methods to check your router’s connection to your Xbox One.

If your Xbox One is connected to the internet via an ethernet cable, you can try to swap out the cable and see if that is the issue. Alternatively, you can also try plugging the ethernet cable into a different router port.

If you are connected to Wi-Fi, check your Xbox One settings to make sure you are using the correct Wi-Fi password. If the password is correct and your Xbox One is still not connecting, try placing your Xbox One console closer to your router or removing any objects possibly blocking the signal.

Re-enter your Xbox One Wi-Fi password

Shutterstock Check that your Wi-Fi password is correct on your Xbox One.

If your Wi-Fi is not connecting because of an incorrect password, try re-entering the password and see if that fixes your Xbox One connection problem.

1. Turn on your Xbox One and head to the system’s “Settings” page and then click on “Network.”

2. Locate your Wi-Fi network from the list and and then click on the network. Re-enter your password when prompted.

Examine the MAC filtering

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider You can find the MAC address in your Xbox One’s advanced settings.

Wireless routers can prevent devices, including video game consoles like your Xbox One, from using Wi-Fi thanks to MAC filtering.

1. Power on your Xbox One console, then head to your “Settings” and select “Network” and then “Advanced Settings.”

2. In “Advanced Settings,” write down your Wireless MAC address.

3. Check your router’s instructions or website for assistance on how to add your console’s MAC address to your router’s list of authorised MAC addresses.

4. Once you add your MAC address to your router, restart your Xbox One console and try to reconnect to the internet.

