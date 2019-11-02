'Why won't my Samsung Galaxy S10 update?': 4 ways to fix your Galaxy S10 when updates won't install properly

Henry Nicholls/Reuters When your Samsung Galaxy S10 won’t update, troubleshoot with these four methods.

If your Samsung Galaxy S10 won’t update properly, there are a few ways you can fix the issue and update your phone.

You should make sure you’re installing the update on a reliable Wi-Fi network and then try restarting your Galaxy S10 to refresh device.

If the problem persists, you can try to install the update from Samsung’sSmart Switch app or by wiping the cache partition on the phone.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When your Samsung Galaxy S10 is working properly – which, hopefully, is most of the time – it should automatically install system updates.

Sometimes, though, a glitch on your phone prevents an update from installing.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



Why your Samsung Galaxy S10 won’t update, and how to fix it

Henry Nicholls/Reuters

There are any number of possible reasons for this issue, but you can generally troubleshoot your Galaxy S10 and get the update installed without too much trouble.

Try these methods to fix your Galaxy S10, and if none of them work, you may want to contact Samsung support to update your device.

Make sure you’re using Wi-Fi

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Connect to a reliable Wi-Fi network.

One of the first things you should do is ensure that your Galaxy S10 is connected to a reliable Wi-Fi network.

Updates might not download over a cellular connection, and if your Wi-Fi is spotty (or if you’re using public Wi-Fi) it might fail as well. Go home or to the office and try again with a stronger Wi-Fi connection.

Restart your Galaxy S10

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Reset your Galaxy S10 by pressing the Power and Volume Down buttons at the same time.

When your computer is misbehaving, the first thing a support technician will tell you is to turn it off and turn it back on again, because restarting a computer can clear out glitches and corrupted software.

The same is true for your phone. Restart your Galaxy S10 and try to install the update with a freshly rebooted phone. To do that, follow the instructions in “How to ‘soft’ reset a Samsung Galaxy S10, or reset it to its factory settings” to perform a soft reset.

Install the update from Smart Switch

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Smart Switch might be able to fix your issue and install the update.

Smart Switch is a Samsung app that makes it easy to back up, restore, and transfer files on your Galaxy phone. It also can perform system updates.

To try this, install Smart Switch on your Galaxy S10 from the Google Play store, and also install the desktop version on your PC or Mac.

After it’s installed, connect your Galaxy S10 to your computer and start Smart Switch. If there’s an update available, you’ll be able to install it with a click.

Wipe the cache partition

Dave Johnson/Business Insider If you still can’t install the update, try to wipe the cache partition.

If nothing so far has worked, you can clear the cache partition to see if corrupted data is keeping the phone from performing an update.

1. Turn off your phone by pressing the Power button on the side and tapping “Power off,” then tapping “power off” a second time.

2. Press and hold the Volume Up and the Bixby keys, then press and hold the Power button. Hold all three buttons until you see the Android logo.

3. After the menu appears, use the Volume Down button to choose “Wipe cache partition” and then press the Power button to select it.

4. Use the Volume Down button to choose “Yes” and then select it with the Power button.

5. When the cache wipe is completed, press the Power button to select “Reboot system now.”

After the phone restarts, try installing the update again. If it still does not work, you may want to contact Samsung technical support for additional help.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.