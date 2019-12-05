'Why won't my Samsung Galaxy S10 ring?': 4 ways to troubleshoot your Samsung Galaxy S10 if it won't ring

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider There are a few ways to troubleshoot your Samsung Galaxy S10 if it isn’t ringing properly.

If your Samsung Galaxy S10 won’t ring when you get a call, there are several fairly simple troubleshooting steps that might resolve the problem.

Be sure to see if the phone’s ring volume is muted or too low, and ensure the phone isn’t in Aeroplane or Do not disturb mode.

You can also reset the phone to see if a software glitch is preventing it from working properly.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s frustrating if your Samsung Galaxy S10 isn’t ringing properly in, because that means you may be missing phone calls that are going straight to voicemail.

There are a number of possible causes, and most are quite simple.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to troubleshoot your Samsung Galaxy S10 in 4 ways if it won’t ring

Henry Nicholls/Reuters It might need a simple fix.

Check each of the possible problems in this article to see if it’s an issue you can solve without contacting your cellular service provider for support.

Check the ringtone volume

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Make sure your phone’s ringtone volume is not too low.

Make sure that the phone’s volume is not muted or too low to be heard. You can press the volume button on the left side of your phone, or check the volume in Settings.

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Sounds and vibration.”

3. Tap “Volume.”

4. Make sure the Ringtone volume is set properly.

Make sure Aeroplane mode and Do not disturb mode are off

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Check to make sure the phone isn’t in a mode that prevents phone calls from ringing.

Either of these settings will prevent your phone from ringing when someone tries to call you.

1. Swipe down from the top of the screen to reveal the Control Centre. Pull it a second time so you can see all of the quick-access icons.

2. Make sure that both “Do not disturb” and “Aeroplane mode” are turned off. They should be grey rather than blue. If either is blue, tap it to turn it off.

Change your ringtone

Antonio Villa-Boas/Business Insider Sometimes the problem could be a custom ringtone that isn’t loud enough.

It’s possible (though not likely) that your ringtone is corrupted or you’re using a custom ringtone that’s unusually quiet (or has a quiet section). No matter the reason, eliminate this possibility by trying a different ringtone.

Reset your phone

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider Doing a reset of your phone is always a good option for fixing any issues.

If your phone is still not ringing properly when calls come in, try to “soft” reset your Galaxy S10 – in other words, turn it off and then back on again. It’s possible that a glitch is preventing your phone from working properly, but a simple reset can resolve it.

If none of these troubleshooting tips resolve your problem, you should contact your cellular provider’s customer service to see if they can help you fix the problem.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.