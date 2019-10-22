'Why won't my PS4 controller charge?': How to troubleshoot your controller in 4 ways

- The reasons for why your PS4 controller won’t charge can vary wildly, from minor to major.
- That’s why troubleshooting is the best first step when you encounter a tech issue – that way you won’t end up buying a brand new controller when all you needed to do was swap out the charging cable or reset the controller.
- Here’s why your PS4 controller might not be charging, and four easy ways to troubleshoot for a solution.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
There are many reasons why your PS4 controller may not be charging. And those reasons can range from the minor, like cable issues or dust, to more major problems, which might mean you need to buy a brand new controller.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
PlayStation 4 (From $US299.99 at Best Buy)
DualShock 4 controller (From $US59.99 at Best Buy)
How to troubleshoot your PS4 controller if it won’t charge
But before you go out and replace it, it’s always a good idea to do some troubleshooting to see if you can get your device to charge again – which could be easier than you think.
Here are four troubleshooting tips to help you hopefully get back to gaming sooner:
Plug it into your laptop or other device to charge it
Sometimes controllers have difficulty charging directly from the PS4, but this method can also help you narrow down the reasons that your controller may not be charging.
Swap out the charging cable, or try using that cable to charge another controller
This can help you get a handle on where the power failure is coming from, and how to manage it.
Check out the charging port
Built up dust or grit may be interrupting the power flow and keeping your controller from charging. A quick pass with a wooden toothpick or compressed air may help.
Reset your controller
To do this, press something into the small hole on the underside of the controller and hold it for five seconds. A toothpick or bobby pin, for example, may do the trick.
If your controller isn’t charging after troubleshooting, check if it’s still under warranty with Sony or the retailer you purchased it from.
If so, you may be able to get a replacement, or swap out some of the hardware, without having to shell out money for a brand new controller.
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to update your PS4 console in 2 different ways, to access its latest features and security improvements
-
‘Why won’t my PS4 turn on?’: How to troubleshoot your PS4 if it won’t turn on, using 4 different methods
-
How to sign into your Playstation Network account on a PS4, and set up two-step verification for added security
-
How to connect your PS4 controller to a Mac computer wirelessly to play digitally downloaded games
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.