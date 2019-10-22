'Why won't my PS4 controller charge?': How to troubleshoot your controller in 4 ways

Alex Pantling/Getty Images You can use several different methods to troubleshoot your PS4 controller if it won’t charge.

The reasons for why your PS4 controller won’t charge can vary wildly, from minor to major.

That’s why troubleshooting is the best first step when you encounter a tech issue – that way you won’t end up buying a brand new controller when all you needed to do was swap out the charging cable or reset the controller.

Here’s why your PS4 controller might not be charging, and four easy ways to troubleshoot for a solution.

There are many reasons why your PS4 controller may not be charging. And those reasons can range from the minor, like cable issues or dust, to more major problems, which might mean you need to buy a brand new controller.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to troubleshoot your PS4 controller if it won’t charge

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images The reason your PS4 controller might not be charging could be something simple that can be fixed with troubleshooting.

But before you go out and replace it, it’s always a good idea to do some troubleshooting to see if you can get your device to charge again – which could be easier than you think.

Here are four troubleshooting tips to help you hopefully get back to gaming sooner:

Plug it into your laptop or other device to charge it

Sony Make sure that the charging cable is inserted correctly into the outlet at the top of the controller and your computer.

Sometimes controllers have difficulty charging directly from the PS4, but this method can also help you narrow down the reasons that your controller may not be charging.

Swap out the charging cable, or try using that cable to charge another controller

Amazon You might need to switch out the charging cord if your PS4 controller isn’t charging properly.

This can help you get a handle on where the power failure is coming from, and how to manage it.

Check out the charging port

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider Another way to troubleshoot your PS4 controller if it won’t charge is to make sure there isn’t any dust or grit in the charging port at the top of the controller.

Built up dust or grit may be interrupting the power flow and keeping your controller from charging. A quick pass with a wooden toothpick or compressed air may help.

Reset your controller

Sony Use a toothpick or bobby pin to press into the small hole on the back of your PS4 controller to reset it.

To do this, press something into the small hole on the underside of the controller and hold it for five seconds. A toothpick or bobby pin, for example, may do the trick.

If your controller isn’t charging after troubleshooting, check if it’s still under warranty with Sony or the retailer you purchased it from.

If so, you may be able to get a replacement, or swap out some of the hardware, without having to shell out money for a brand new controller.

