'Why won't my Nintendo Switch turn on?': How to troubleshoot an unresponsive Switch

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider There are several reasons why your Switch might not turn on.

If your Nintendo Switch console won’t turn on, chances are that you just have a drained battery.

The Switch could also be frozen, in which case you can perform a hard reset by holding the power button down for at least 12 seconds.

When performing a forced reset, make sure the Switch is connected to a power source.

So your beloved Nintendo Switch isn’t turning on? Don’t panic, it’s probably a very small issue.

There are a few reasons why your Nintendo Switch might not turn on, and most of them aren’t serious. Here’s how to quickly troubleshoot a Nintendo Switch that won’t start.

How to fix a Switch that won’t turn on



Charge it



Most of the time, when a Switch refuses to turn on, it’s simply out of battery. Place it into its dock or plug the charging cable in directly and wait a few hours for it to charge back up. The Switch should soon be operational, and will be fully charged in about three hours.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider An unresponsive Nintendo Switch likely just needs some time to charge.

Hard reset it



If your Switch remains unresponsive, even after a decent charging session, or if you can see a faint light coming from the blank screen, it’s time to force a shutdown instead. Don’t worry, your saved data won’t be lost.

To shut the Switch off manually:

1. Hold down the little circular power button on top of the Switch for between 12 and 15 seconds.

Steven John/Business Insider The power button on top of the Switch can be hard to see.

2. Release it and wait a few more seconds.

3. Push the power button normally.

