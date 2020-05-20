'Why won't my Kindle charge?': How to troubleshoot charging issues on your Kindle device

- If your Kindle won’t charge, the battery is most likely depleted.
- Your Kindle should be able to charge again after being connected to power within approximately 30 minutes.
- Before assuming your Kindle has an issue, make sure to check the charging cable and power outlet you’re using to charge it.
When in good working condition, a Kindle battery should provide more than 24 hours of use and will last in standby mode for weeks. If you fully charge your Kindle once or twice a week, you’ll likely never have to deal with a drained battery.
That said, there are times when your Kindle won’t charge after a depleted battery. In most cases, you can bring it back to life with relative ease. Here’s how.
What to do when your Kindle won’t charge
If your Kindle is displaying a critical battery message or the drained battery icon, or if it’s so dead its screen won’t display anything at all, connect it to a power outlet and let it charge for at least half an hour before you test the device again.
- In most cases, soon the Kindle will begin working and charging again after this initial period that lets a fully drained battery regain some life.
If the Kindle still won’t charge, then you should first test the power cable in another device and try plugging something else into the outlet to make sure the issue isn’t with either of those.
Try resetting the Kindle by holding down the power button for at least 20 seconds. Turn it back on and see if it charges normally. If it still won’t take a charge, let it rest for about half an hour while connected to power, then try the reset again.
