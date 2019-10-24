'Why won't my iPhone connect to Bluetooth?': How to fix your Bluetooth connection in 6 ways

Shutterstock If your iPhone won’t connect to Bluetooth, use these troubleshooting tips.

Bluetooth is one of the great innovations with a smartphone – a quick network that allows you to connect your iPhone to everything from TV, to a computer, to your car’s stereo.

However, if it isn’t working for one reason or another, Bluetooth is worthless.

Here are a few ways to troubleshoot your iPhone’sBluetooth connection.

Why your iPhone won’t connect to Bluetooth, and how to fix it

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Make sure Bluetooth is turned on.

The first step when encountering Bluetooth issues is to ensure your iPhone is transmitting its Bluetooth signal properly.

1. Open Settings.

2. Tap on Bluetooth.

3. Make sure the button next to Bluetooth is toggled green. If not, tap on the button next to Bluetooth so it turns green.

Make sure your device is connected to Bluetooth

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider The device should indicate that it is connected in your Bluetooth settings.

1. Open Settings.

2. Tap on Bluetooth.

3. When the Bluetooth menu is opened, you should get a list of all the devices you’ve connected with before. If the particular device you want to connect to is not shown, make sure the device is set for pairing so it shows up in the list.

4. Tap on the device so it moves from “Other Devices” to “My Devices.”

5. Then tap on the device so it changes from “Not Connected” to “Connected.”

Delete other devices from Bluetooth

Will Fischer/Business Insider Select Forget This Device to delete it from Bluetooth.

Sometimes Bluetooth can have an issue connecting with too many devices, or you can’t tell which device is the one you want, and you have to delete others.

1. Open Settings.

2. Tap on Bluetooth.

3. Tap on other devices to disconnect. If it’s a device you will never use again, tap on the “i” button and then select Forget This Device.

Update your software to the most recent iOS

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider If you see a red button next to Software Update, you can update to the most recent iOS.

Sometimes items, including Bluetooth, won’t function properly on your iPhone if your iOS is out of date.

1. Open Settings.

2. Scroll down to and tap on General.

3. The second item should be Software Update. Tap on this to update. If there is a red circle in it, there is an update waiting.

4. Tap on it to update to the most recent iOS.

Reset your network settings

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Resetting your network settings might help refresh your Bluetooth connection.

1. Open Settings.

2. Tap on General.

3. Scroll down to the bottom and tap on Reset.

4. Tap on “Reset Network Settings.”

Restart your iPhone

Dave Johnson/Business Insider A simple restart might solve your connection issue.

Sometimes your iPhone simply needs to be turned off and on again to fix issues.

If the above steps don’t work, you should try turning your iPhone off and on again to refresh the software. Try connecting to Bluetooth again after you’ve done this.

For more information, read our article, “How to restart and force-restart any iPhone model.“

