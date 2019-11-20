'Why won't my flashlight work on my iPhone?': 4 ways to troubleshoot your iPhone flashlight if it isn't working

Shutterstock There are several ways to troubleshoot your iPhone if its flashlight isn’t working.

If the flashlight won’t work on your iPhone , you can usually troubleshoot the issue in a matter of minutes and get your trusty light shining again.

A nearly exhausted battery can prevent an iPhone‘s flashlight from working, especially if the phone is very warm or cold.

If you cannot find your flashlight in your iPhone Control Centre, you may have accidentally removed it, but you can quickly add it back in the Settings app.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Even the most prepared people rarely walk around with a flashlight in their pockets, but these days, there’s really no reason to when our smartphones have a decent flashlight built right in.

While not bright enough to fill a large room with light or to cast a beam dozens of feet ahead down a hiking trail, an iPhone‘s flashlight creates more than enough light to help you find your dropped keys, read in a tent, light up the footpath ahead of you, or rock out at a concert.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to troubleshoot your iPhone’s flashlight

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider There are luckily a few ways to troubleshoot the issue.

If your iPhone flashlight isn’t working, however, you don’t necessarily have to be left in the dark.

Here are four ways to fix an iPhone flashlight that won’t turn on.

Charge your iPhone

Mark Lennihan/AP Sometimes, simply charging your iPhone will fix any issues with the flashlight.

If your iPhone’s battery is almost empty, the flashlight may not work. This is all the more true if the phone is very warm or very cold, conditions that already reduce its proper function.Charge your iPhone, get it down to a moderate temperature, and try again.

Close the Camera app

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider Having the Camera app open will prevent the flashlight from working on your iPhone.

If your phone’s camera app is open, the flashlight won’t be able to take control of the LED.

On an iPhone X or later, swipe up and hold on the centre of the screen, then swipe up to close the Camera app.

On an iPhone 8 or earlier, tap the home button twice then swipe up to close the Camera app.

Restart your iPhone

Steven John/Business Insider If you can’t find the flashlight app in your Control Centre, launch the Settings app, then go to Control Centre, then Customise Controls, and add Flashlight in from the ‘More Controls’ menu.

Turning your iPhone off and on again may refresh the software and restore the flashlight.

Hold the Sleep/Wake button on your iPhone until the “Slide to power off” option appears and shut the phone down, or perform a force restart.

Reset your iPhone settings

Denys Prykhodov/Shutterstock As a last resort you can try resetting your iPhone settings to get your flashlight to work.

If a basic restart doesn’t do it, reset your phone’s settings. You won’t lose any data, images, or other stuff, but you may need to reset your wallpaper and alarms and other basics.

1. Launch the “Settings” app, then tap “General.”

2. Then tap “Reset,” and finally “Reset All Settings.”

3. Tap “Confirm.”

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.