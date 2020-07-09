'Why won't my Fitbit charge?': 5 ways to fix a Fitbit that won't charge properly

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider When your Fitbit won’t charge, make sure it’s properly connected to the charger.

With the routine abuse that most fitness trackers are subjected to, it’s a wonder they don’t suffer more problems. But as a general rule, most Fitbits operate without a glitch for years.

Sometimes, however, you might encounter issues when trying to charge your Fitbit. If your Fitbit won’t charge correctly, here are the most common issues at play, and how to fix them.

What to do if your Fitbit won’t charge

Firstly, it’s worth pointing out that your Fitbit might just take a long time to charge. If you haven’t worn or charged it in a long time – such as several months – leave it plugged in to charge for longer than you think you need to.

It could take a half hour or longer for it to start to charge.

If you’re sure this isn’t the case, though, read on.

The charging contacts are dirty

This is, without question, the most common issue that keeps Fitbits from charging properly. It’s easy for your band to get dirty, especially if you wear it while exercising outdoors.

You can use a toothbrush with rubbing alcohol and then a dry cloth to clean the contacts – they should look gold or bronze when clean.

The pins aren’t aligned properly

Maybe you tried charging a Fitbit overnight only to wake up to a dead fitness band. Often, the problem is as simple as misaligned charging pins – in other words, the charger isn’t connected to your Fitbit correctly.

Double-check that the Fitbit is seated properly in its charger. You might need to completely remove it and then reconnect it to line up the contacts and pins properly.

The Fitbit is wet

Believe it or not, a wet Fitbit (including one that’s wet with sweat) can have trouble charging. Dry it thoroughly and try again.

The Fitbit needs to be restarted

Despite its size, your Fitbit is still a computer. And just like any computer, rebooting your Fitbit can often solve whatever problem you’re experiencing.

If your Fitbit still has some battery life left but simply won’t start charging, it might have a software glitch and needs to be restarted.

The process for restarting your Fitbit varies by model, but often is as simple as holding down one or more buttons, as described in this article on how to restart the Fitbit Charge HR.

Your USB port or charger might not be working

It’s not unheard of for a USB port to short out or otherwise stop working. If that happens, any charger you plug into it won’t work.

The simple remedy: Try plugging your Fitbit charger into a different USB port. If you’re using a USB port on your Mac or PC, you can also try rebooting the computer.

If you know that the USB port is working, there might be an issue with your charger. Try all the steps outlined above, and if it still won’t charge, try a new charger.

