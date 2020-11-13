Why won't my Android ring? 8 ways to fix your phone if it's missing your calls

JGI/Jamie Grill/Getty Images Your Android’s settings or a software issue may be the reason why your phone isn’t ringing.

If your Android phone isn’t ringing when someone calls, the cause could be user- or software-related.

You can troubleshoot whether your Android isn’t ringing due to a user-related issue by checking whether the device is silent, in Aeroplane Mode, or has Do Not Disturb enabled.

If your Android device isn’t ringing due to a software or hardware issue, try restarting your phone or performing a factory reset before reaching out to the manufacturer.

Having a phone that won’t ring sort of defeats the purpose of having a phone in the first place. So if you’re having issues with your Android phone ringing when someone calls, it can be understandably frustrating. But there are a few easy â€” and even quick â€” fixes that you can try before sending your phone in for repair.

If your Android phone isn’t ringing when people call or text you, there could be a few different user, software, or hardware related reasons for this.

How to troubleshoot when your Android phone isn’t ringing

To figure out what’s wrong with your phone, try a few possible user-error fixes before moving into software or hardware troubleshooting. Here’s a list of eight things to troubleshoot.

Check that your phone isn’t on Silent



This is the most common reason for phones not to ring and the easiest to fix. You may have just accidentally put the phone on silent without realising it. If you can still hear other media, like videos or music, this is likely the issue.

The method for turning silent on and off differs from phone to phone. On most Android models, this is how you do it.

1. Unlock your phone’s screen.

2. Press the “Volume Up” button on the side of your Android until it reaches your desired ring volume.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Ensure your Android phone’s ringer is enabled and not on Vibrate or Silent.

Check that your phone isn’t in Aeroplane Mode



Another common ringtone issue is your phone accidentally being set in Aeroplane Mode. It’s pretty easy not to realise your phone is in Aeroplane Mode for a short time as it will simply appear as if no one is calling you. If you’re also having trouble accessing the internet when not on Wi-Fi, or you can’t send or receive text messages, this is likely the issue. Here’s how to turn Aeroplane Mode off.

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Scroll down to “Network and internet.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Disable aeroplane mode and regain access to calling, data, and more.

3. Go to “Aeroplane Mode” and make sure the switch is toggled off.

Check that your phone isn’t in Do Not Disturb mode



Do Not Disturb is a phone feature you turn on expressly when you don’t want it to ring. While you can set it on a timer, you can also toggle it on and leave it on until you’re ready to turn it off manually. Naturally, this feature is another common culprit of user-related issues with phone ringtones.

If Do Not Disturb is on, other audio will still work, and you will still receive incoming calls and texts. You just won’t be alerted when they come in. Disabling this feature is quick and easy.

1. Open your phone’s Settings app.

2. Go to “Network & Internet.”

3. Tap on “Sounds.”

4. Select “Do Not Disturb.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Turn off Do Not Disturb and hear your incoming calls.

5. Double-check that the setting is switched off. Then confirm that the “Turn On Automatically” setting is also disabled to avoid the setting coming on and off automatically on a timer.

Check that you don’t have Call Forwarding turned on



Some older Android models have call forwarding settings somewhere in their actual settings app. More likely, however, if this is your problem, it’s because call forwarding is turned on in a third-party app, like Google Voice or Skype.

To verify whether or not this is your issue and to turn the setting off, if it is, you’ll have to look through your Android backgrounds, as well as the settings of any third-party communication apps on your phone. To check if it’s enabled on your phone, follow these steps.

1. Open the Phone app.

2. Click the three-dotted vertical line to access the app’s Settings menu.

3. Tap on “Calls.”

4. Select “Call forwarding.”

Abbey White/Business Insider You can access your call forwarding settings through your Phone app.

5. Make sure all the listed options are marked “Off.”

Check if it’s a ringtone issue



If you downloaded a third-party or purchased a ringtone to use on your phone and it isn’t working, it could be a software glitch causing the sound to fail when someone calls you. Try switching to one of the phone’s pre-set ringtones, and see if that solves your problem. Here’s how you can access your default ringtones list.

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Select “Sound.”

3. Tap Phone ringtone.

4. Browse pre-downloaded tones and choose one to preview it.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Try switching to a default ringtone.

5. Once selected, press “OK.”

Try restarting your phone



When all else fails, it’s time to try the age-old solution of turning it off and turning it back on. Restarting your phone will correct minor glitches and usually fixes small bugs.

1. Press and hold your Android’s Power button.

2. In the menu that appears, select “Restart.”

Abbey White/Business Insider You can restart your Android by holding down the Power button.

Try performing a factory reset



If you’ve tried all of the previous troubleshooting options and nothing has fixed the issue, your phone not ringing may be more than a small glitch. Worst case scenario, malware has gotten into your system. Perform a system backup of your essential apps and information and do a factory reset to see if that fixes the issue.

Check that it’s not a hardware problem



If absolutely none of the other solutions work, your phone’s speakers may be damaged in some way. This is especially likely if you’re having trouble playing other audio as well.

If this is the case, contact your phone’s manufacturer or the store where you bought it from to see what can be done.

