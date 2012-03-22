Why Women Are The Most Powerful Brand Ambassadors In The World

Last December I wrote of the need for more brand ambassadors. The need, as I surmised it, was based on a finding from a study conducted by Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council and Lithium, a social media tech firm.



There was study finding in particular I based my belief on.

This one…

I wrote in my aforementioned story…

“This particular finding speaks directly to the power of suggestion and the power of peer pressure in many ways for it shows just how truly powerful a brand ambassador can be and how much influence these folks can carry with their friends.”

Well today I want to take this a step further… a GIANT step.

In discussing the findings of a study conducted by her own company, BlogHer – the leading participatory news, entertainment and information network for women online – CEO and co-founder Lisa Stone said the following…

“…there’s no one a woman trusts more for advice, recommendations and guidance than another woman in her circle.”

And when you factor in that women account for 85% of all consumer purchases including everything from autos to health care, it only stands to reason that the most powerful ambassador a brand can have… is a woman.

So… to all brand managers and brand marketers out there it’s really quiet simple.

Engage with and empower more brand ambassadors who are women.

Ok, that’s an incredibly simplisitc direction but you get the idea.

Create and foster relationships with those making the bulk of the purchasing decisions.

Stay actively engaged with them… key word being “actively.”

Empower them by offering them exclusive offers and “insider” type of info about contests and promotions, etc.

Then when one woman in their “circle” – be it online or off, asks another for advice or suggestions or recommendations, they will tell them all about your wonderful brand… and there will be joy in the land.

Or something like that…

Your thoughts please.

Do you know who you specific brand ambassadors are?

How do you empower and reward them?

