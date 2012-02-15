Why Wives Are Most Likely To Cheat The Day After Valentine's Day

Photo: Flickr Russell James Smith

AshleyMadison.com, a dating website for married people, sees a record number of female sign-ups on the day after Valentine’s Day, founder and president Noel Biderman told Momlogic last year.In fact, 10 times more women sign up to the website on Feb. 15, according to the Huffington Post’s Tammy Nelson.



The second biggest day of the year for female sign-ups is the day after Mother’s Day.

Biderman links increased female sign-up rates to a lack of appreciation felt after specific holidays.

He told Momlogic:

“Because they [women] have expectations — expectations that their partnership will be celebrated and even romanticized — but that is often not what transpires ….”

If women feel neglected and experience disappointment on these holidays, they might seek attention they are not getting at home through an affair. The affair provides them with validation that they need after their husbands make them feel undesirable.

