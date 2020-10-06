Why winning in Florida is a must for the Trump campaign

Jonathan Bachman/AP President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Pensacola, Fla., Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

If President Donald Trump is to win a second term as president, his main pathway is through Florida.

“In our simulations, when Trump wins, he carries Florida 90% of the time,” said Decision Desk HQ Director of Data Science, Scott Tranter.

While Trump was originally scheduled to attend an in-person rally in Sanford on Friday night, his COVID-19 diagnosis has eliminated his opportunity to campaign. Joe Biden is expected to campaign in South Florida before an NBC News town hall in Miami on Monday.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As the November presidential election creeps closer, both campaigns are setting their sights on Florida â€” and for good reason.

According to Decision Desk HQDirector of Data Science and Race Call Team, Scott Tranter, a Trump victory in Florida is imperative to winning a second term in office.

“In our simulations, when Trump wins, he carries Florida 90% of the time,” Tranter said.

Election forecasting models work by determining a state of the race based on polling and other input data about race fundamentals, and then by randomly simulating the outcome of the election a certain number of times. Of all of the simulations that yielded a Trump victory, he won without the Sunshine State only in 10% of them.

Florida has long been known as a major swing state in the presidential election â€” the state has flipped which party it votes for in the presidential election six different times since 1972. Of all of the states which Trump flipped from blue to red in 2016, Florida has the most electoral votes: 29.

In the absence of a win in Florida, the difficulties in constructing a viable path to 270 electoral votes get harder.

“The mathematical path to a Trump victory without Florida is straightforward,” said Tranter. “Trump can win by simply repeating his 2016 map, but with only Florida defecting to Biden. If Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan all remain with Trump, then his remaining 2016 map is enough to get him to 270 electoral votes.”

If Trump loses Pennsylvania and Florida, then he must count on victories in states like Colorado or Virginia: two states which Hillary Clinton won in 2016 and where Trump currently trails by over ten points in the polls. Hence, the importance of Florida.

President Donald Trump was originally set to attend a rally in person Friday night in Sanford, but following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, the rally was scheduled to become virtual before being cancelled altogether. Democratic nominee Joe Biden is also expected to travel to South Florida on Monday to campaign and attend a town hall led by NBC News in Miami.

According to further forecasting from DDHQ, Biden has a 59.3% chance of defeating Trump in Florida. But polling from ABC News and the Washington Post from mid-September, before the first presidential debate, shows Trump with a 4 percentage point lead over Biden among likely voters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.