Why Windows Phone 8 Means The Blackberry Is Doomed

As Microsoft Corporate VP for Windows Phone Terry Myerson and others from Microsoft and Nokia took the stage at the Windows Phone Summit in San Francisco, it’s certain that there were nervous eyes watching the video stream from somewhere in Waterloo, Ontario.



While Microsoft is clearly targeting Google and Apple as its primary competitors with the Windows 8 phone features announced today, the company that has the most to lose with Microsoft’s full entrance into the enterprise mobile business is Research in Motion. Now in fourth place behind Android, iOS, and Symbian in market share, and with Microsoft starting to catch up, RIM was laying off thousands of employees just as Microsoft announced the enterprise-readiness of its next phone OS. And regardless of how rapidly enterprises embrace Windows Phone 8, Microsoft’s other mobile moves could deliver a knockout blow to RIM’s dominance of the enterprise.

Click here to read more >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.