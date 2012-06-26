Why Windows 8 Could Be The Next Vista

Thinking about Windows 8 fills me with a strong sense of unease. Whether it’s the thought of using the OS on my desktop on a daily basis or the coming backlash by consumers when the OS lands, it distresses me on more levels than it should. Windows 8 could very well be the next Vista.



Plainly said, Windows 8 is Microsoft’s attempt to make Windows everything to everyone in the new mobile-focused landscape. It will work on tablets, laptops, desktops, and any type of hybrid device manufacturers can produce. It will work with touch screens, keyboards, mice, or even a stylus. It’s extremely versatile — and that’s both a blessing and a curse.

Click here to read more >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.