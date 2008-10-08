Why Windows 7 Is Doomed: R&D Budget Going To Fake Boy Band

Hard to tell if this is real, but after seeing a Bruce Springsteen cover band rock out about Vista, anything is possible. Supposedly, Redmond has commissioned this video, by “4 Softies and a Pizza Guy” (get it? hyuk) for Microsoft’s (MSFT) Professional Developers Conference, which takes place in L.A. later this month. Via Engadget.



Lyrics:

Verse 1:

I’ve seen you in my dreams, I love you so much

I know I’m gonna love the way that you respond to my touch

So fine, I need to make you mine

When we’re together there ain’t no mountain we can’t climb

Verse 1A:

P-D-C, two thousand eight

Windows 7 is coming and I can’t wait

I’m gonna get the first one, right out of the crate, Wrap your windows around me

Chorus:

I share my best ideas with you

Make them come true, ’cause that’s what you’re meant to do You take me closer to heaven

Tell your dreams and hopes to me

Get close to me, ’cause that’s where you’re ‘sposed to be I’m talkin’ about Windows 7. ooaahooo

Verse 2:

You turn me on, with your graphics and text I get so excited when I think about where you’ll take me next

I’m gonna leave with my developer guide

And tons of Windows content on a hundred 60 gigabyte drive!

Verse 2A:

P-D-C, two thousand eight

Windows 7 is coming and I can’t wait.

The desktop and taskbar will integrate,

Wrap your windows around me.

Chorus….

Mid section

They say the eyes are the windows to the soul When I look in your eyes, I almost lose control

We’ve got a strong foundation, efficient applications

And new APIs

When I’m with you I feel energized!

Rap:

7 is my lucky number

At night I get 7 hours of slumber

And Windows 7 at the PDC, 20 o eight, is gonna go and steal the other guy’s thunder Developers and users, be good to your computers

Ya can’t win with another system made for losers. for Windows 7, my love is true Now let me use direct 3d to unlock your GPU!

Verse 1A…..

Chorus…..

