Why William Sledd Trumps Seventeen Mag On YouTube

Hearst’s Seventeen Magazine launched a YouTube channel 10 days ago. How’s it doing? So far the channel has 413 subscribers and 7,313 views, a pittance by YouTube standards. But Jordan Hoffner, who runs Google’s news and content partnership group, showed off the channel anyway to the Magazine Publishers Association conference today. The point: To show how YouTube could work with, not against, media companies.



But Jordan’s presentation was also a cautionary tale. He compared Seventeen’s video offering — a staid and safe make up lesson from a magazine editor at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show — to much rawer video from YouTube celeb William Sledd — who tried, unsuccessfully, to hug editrix Anna Wintour on camera.

The point? If Seventeen wants to catch up to the likes of William — whose channel has 89,689 and 3.6 million views — they’re going to have to step up their game. “Competition can pop up from anywhere and that’s what you need to be aware of,” Hoffner said.

