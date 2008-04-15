Why Will Ferrell Wanted The Cash

Remember that Hollywood vs. Silicon Valley culture-clash/cage-match? It’s still on! The NY Times weighs in with a pretty good instalment in the series of enlightened capitalists (Valley) versus bare-knuckle dealmakers (Hollywood).



The digital video craze has put more than a few of these Valley- and Hollywood-types in the same board rooms over the past year, where things got interesting.

This is what happened when Sequoia Capital VC Mark Kvamme approached Will Ferrell and his reps at CAA about lending his star power and “The Landlord” video (embedded below) to Funny Or Die, according to Kvame:

“They talked about the transaction — ‘What am I getting paid today?’ ” he said of Mr. Ferrell and his agents. “The big thing with Funny or Die was we said, ‘Let’s build a company. We are not just going to write you a check.’ “

In the end, Ferrell took equity. Right move?

