Why 'Star Trek' icon Wil Wheaton ditched Hollywood at his peak

il Wheaton was a Hollywood star as a teenager with prominent roles in the critically acclaimed film Stand By Me and Star Trek: The Next Generation. Then, at 18, Wheaton suddenly left Hollywood. He explains why he left and came back and how he came to play his evil self on The Big Bang Theory.

